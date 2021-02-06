WandaVision: Is Wanda Really in Full Control?

✖

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) continues to suggest she's in control. She's manipulated reality right in front of our very own eyes, and she's created her own world separate from anything else. As revealed in WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch has taken thousands of innocent citizens under her sway, forcing them to be a part of WandaWorld. Even then, there have been times it's very apparent she's not in total control. So we're asking the question — if Wanda isn't the one in full control here, who is?

We dive into major spoilers in this piece. You may want to rethink proceeding if you haven't caught yourself up with WandaVision through Episode 5!

The series instantly set the pace when Wanda appeared to start choking Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) at the dinner table. In the midst of a 1950s sitcom program, Wanda begins to flex her muscle all in an attempt to get out of an uncomfortable situation.

She changes the eras on a whim, and she broadcasts it to the masses. As revealed by Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), we know anyone with the right technology and who happens to be in the area could pick up Wanda's broadcast.

She changes material as she rearranges her house, and she alters matter. Thanks to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), we know it's possible to change a kevlar vest into an entire outfit that resembles nothing even remotely close to a vest. Yet it retains the properties of kevlar.

At the end of the latest episode, Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda finally come to a head because the former realizes his wife can't control him. He knows Wanda is up to no good and is forcing people to do her bidding. In an emotional moment, Wanda essentially confesses to what she's done, and then the doorbell rings.

She instantly says she's not the one that's caused the diversion in the wedded conversation, a plot device that hints that Wanda might not be the one in full control after all.

You see at that moment, Wanda was starting to come around to the grave reality of what she's done, and out of nowhere, her brother pops up! Except it's not the brother we know — it's the version played by Evan Peters in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise.

It almost plays as if the puppetmaster knew Wanda was in the process of going against the grain and stopping her actions for whatever reason. Then, on a whim, the one in control had to step in and bring her back into the thick of it.

