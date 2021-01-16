WandaVision Easter Egg Could Confirm the Suspected Secret Identity of Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes

✖

When it comes to figuring out the secrets behind the mystery in Marvel's WandaVision, the devil is in the details. Viewers already suspect that demonic Marvel Comics villain Mephisto has conjured up the seemingly perfect suburban lives of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), but it's "nosy neighbor" Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) who appears to know more than she's letting on. Spoilery set photos leaked in late 2019 led some to suspect that "Agnes" is a portmanteau for Agatha Harkness — a centuries-old witch who mentored the chaos magic-wielding Wanda in the classic Marvel comics — and an otherwise innocuous detail might confirm those suspicions.

In the WandaVision series premiere, as a forgetful Wanda and Vision attempt to determine the meaning of the August 23rd date on their calendar, Agnes says her and so-far unseen husband "Ralph's" anniversary is June 2nd. One Twitter user points out June 2, 1692, is a key date in the Salem Witch Trials:

GUYS GUYS THIS IS AGNES’ AND RALPHS ANNIVERSARY DATE!! GUYSSSS #WandaVision Whoever did research for this show pic.twitter.com/PLyOiF3KiS — kai•wv (@steven_becerel) January 16, 2021

Those spoilery set photos captured in December 2019 show Hahn dressed as a witch with what appears to be a noose around her neck, suggesting "Agnes" is a practicer of witchcraft who was hanged (or almost hanged) during the Salem Witch Trials. Later teasers for WandaVision would show Hahn clad in a more modern witch's costume on Halloween, but with a different look from the apparent "Salem Witch Trial" setting glimpsed in paparazzi photos.

In the first two episodes of WandaVision, which pull from classic sitcoms The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched, Agnes is the sometimes overbearing neighbor — one who seems to be clued into the strange happenings of Wanda and Vision's neighborhood in the seemingly quiet town of Westview.

"Well, with some shows, the reality is that you have to take things episode by episode. So I did have the luxury of knowing where everybody was headed; I got to know the whole thing," Hahn told THR about her mysterious character. "As the decades hurdled by, the trick was to hold steady to something in the center, and that became really fun. Agnes' role, especially in a classic sitcom sense, is that neighbor who's always flopping over uninvited and offering advice. We know nothing about her own home life, and she's always complaining while at their house. There's such a legacy of those characters from so many shows, and it was really fun to research that trope."

New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.