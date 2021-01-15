WandaVision: Tom Hiddleston Accuses Paul Bettany of Stealing Loki's Gimmick

✖

This weekend, audiences will finally get a chance to check out WandaVision, as the highly-anticipated Disney+ series cracks open a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Going into the series' debut, fans undoubtedly have had a lot of questions -- especially with regards to its two titular protagonists, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany). Namely, the nature of Vision's appearance on the show has been subject to some theories, especially since he was brutally killed twice over during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The idea of Vision coming back to life came up in an endearing way during Marvel's official virtual red carpet event for the series, in which Loki star Tom Hiddleston popped on to confront Bettany about it.

In the video, which you can check out below, Hiddleston asks Bettany whether or not Vision dying and then coming back to life is technically Loki's "kind of thing." The exchange that ensues is pretty endearing, especially since the God of Mischief is supposed to continue his own journey (despite also being killed during Infinity War) in his eponymous Loki series.

Did you catch this fan question from ‘Tom H.’ in today’s #WandaVision Virtual Launch Event? pic.twitter.com/ZyuWwmGwcY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 15, 2021

When it comes to Vision, it sounds like Marvel fans will just have to watch WandaVision to get answers -- which Bettany promises are on the way.

"Oh, well I know what happened to Vision's body and you're all very soon gonna know what happened to Vision's body," Bettany promised in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

Are you excited to check out WandaVision? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

WandaVision premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ this Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.