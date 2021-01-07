Loki Season 2 Reportedly Already in the Works

✖

Loki is going to be rolling straight into a second season. The first season of the Marvel show starring Tom Hiddleston is set to debut on Disney+ later this year and a new report indicates it is already developing its second season. This was previously confirmed on ComicBook.com's Second Printing show, months ago. Now, Deadline is reporting that the second season of Loki is on the way and Michael Waldron will be returning to oversee the story for the series once again, as he the writer has now been tapped to script the Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie.

Waldron serves as a writer and producer on Loki, as well as a writer for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Feige, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, an Disney bringing Waldron into these big Marvel and Star Wars titles for the foreseeable future is a strong show of confidence in the writer's work which has yet to be seen by the public. Waldron's non-Marvel or Star Wars credits include the TV series Heels, Rick & Morty, and Good Game.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Though it has yet to be seen, it seems Loki could have quite the major impact on future films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Feige previously told Variety. “They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

Are you excited for Loki and its second season renewal? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Loki Season 1 will arrive on Disney+ this summer.