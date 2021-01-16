WandaVision Opening Teases Classic Marvel Comic, Jessica Jones Character

✖

After spending a year-and-a-half out of the spotlight, Marvel Studios returned with a bang Friday as the studio finally released the first two episodes of WandaVision to the masses. In the blink of an eye, the series became the talk of social media as fans joined jumped into the discourse, discussing the various mysteries the series opened up. Luckily for fans, the series also happens to be packed with Easter eggs; there's the nod to the Grim Reaper in one shot, or the fact one of the behind-the-scenes shots shows a reference shot of Wonder Man. Now, fans have spotted an Easter egg one of Marvel's oldest characters — one that also managed to even show up in Jessica Jones at one point.

Slight spoilers up ahead for the first two episodes of WandaVision. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the show!

Just as Kevin Feige and his team have teased, WandaVision is very much a tribute to the sitcoms of yesteryear — paying homage to mid-century shows like I Love Lucy, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Bewitched. In fact, it's a nod to one of those shows where an Easter egg of The Whizzer can be found. In the opening credits for "Episode 2," which happens to be modeled after the intro for Bewitched, fans have noticed a little Whizzer statue can be spotted on an end table near the couch Wanda and Vision are sitting.

Minor spoiler alert Upon watching wandavision for the second time - I noticed in the opening of episode 2 a figure on the table next to the lamp resembling the whizzer - aka the man Wanda once believed to be her father 👀 #Wanda #TheVision #WandaVision #marvel #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/tHkYtkmxeO — Alfie Shadbolt/ᚨᛚᚠᛁᛖ ᛊᚺᚨᛞᛒᛟᛚᛏ #Savedaredevil (@lnevltable_) January 15, 2021

At one point in the Marvel lore, Robert Frank — the original Whizzer — was portrayed as the father of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. Soon enough though, like many other origins in comics, that was retconned and changed — but somebody at Marvel Studios hasn't forgot.

A version of the character also appeared in the second season of Jessica Jones, played by Jay Klaitz. In the series, Jones assumed Robert Coleman was a paranoid lunatic when, in fact, he had been experimented on by IGH. Those experimentations gave him super speed, something Jones soon found out.

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ while all three seasons of Jessica Jones can be binged on Netflix.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!