WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Says the Light-Hearted Sitcom "Can't Stay That Way Forever"

Almost everything fans have seen so far from WandaVision has been set in the "sitcom" world that will see an idealized version of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany)'s lives together...but Bettany is here to tell you the good times can't keep rolling for long. Just like when Supergirl did their riff on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's classic Superman story "For the Man Who Has Everything," it seems likely that a big part of this story will be seeing our heroes realize that to be heroes, sometimes you have to surrender the things that you want.

In a new interview, Bettany said that while it was nice to see the characters get some good times, and a little bit of happiness together, it couldn't be long before there was some superhero hijinks coming around the corner. And he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany told The Hollywood Reporter. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany appear together in WandaVision, set to debut on Friday, January 15, with its first two episodes and then go weekly. The series, which looks to be a departure for Marvel, taking an unconventional tone and playing with TV conventions, is the first new content set in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. This will also be the first onscreen appearances of Scarlet Witch and The Vision since Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively, with The Vision's death at the end of Infinity War informing much of Scarlet Witch's personality in Endgame. A new generation of Marvel content is rolling out in 2021, with several TV series featuring cast and characters from the movies debuting on Disney+. Black Widow will debut in theaters in May.

