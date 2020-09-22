WandaVision: BossLogic Creates Most Horrifying Marvel Poster Yet

✖

As evidenced by the first full-length WandaVision released Sunday night, the upcoming Disney+ series might be the most unique Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios has ever done. Something that's sure to take fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a mind-bending trip across the multiverse, there's an unsettling tone throughout the entire teaser making it seem as if Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff could be on the merge of a full-on mental breakdown. House of M, anyone?

Fabled fan artist BossLogic took that notion and ran with it Monday, crafting a WandaVision teaser that's about as horrific as they come. Using Wanda's classic Scarlet Witch outfit as a silhouette, the artist then interlaced the look with one of the black and white photos of Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) sitting on the sofa in one of the classical sitcom timelines. The only problem is — they both have glowing red eyes. It's just the right amount of spooky as Halloween inches near, and you can see it in its entirety below.

The trailer featured plenty of new looks, including one at Kathryn Hahn's mysterious Agnes and Teyonah Parris' adult Monica Rambeau. Rambeau had previously appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, a movie set in 1996, some 24 years before the spot in the timeline the MCU currently resides.

Marvel's current synopsis for the series can be seen below.

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

WandaVision has yet to set an official release date.

How do you think WandaVision ends up tying into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!