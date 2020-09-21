WandaVision: First Trailer Offers First Look at Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

✖

In a pleasant Emmy Awards surprise for Marvel fans, Marvel Studios used the ceremony's broadcast to debut the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ television show WandaVision. The show focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch, and her relationship with the deceased android called Vision (Paul Bettany). But amid the blend of black and white sitcom tropes with the surreal, the WandaVision trailer offered the first look Teyonah Parris playing Monica Rambeau, the Marvel Comics character first seen as a young girl in Captain Marvel who is now all grown up. You can see the moment from the trailer screen-captured below.

In Captain Marvel, Akira Akbar played Monica as a child in the 1990s. WandaVision finds Parris playing Monica as an adult who somehow becomes involved in the strange happenings around Scarlet Witch and Vision. In the universe of the comics, Monica is bestowed with energy powers and becomes the new Captain Marvel, taking the name decades (in real-time) before Carol Danvers' eventual transition into the role. Some wonder if the events of WandaVision could give her those powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting up a role in Captain Marvel 2.

(Photo: Marvel)

WandaVision is a six-episode series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, with Parris playing Rambeau and Randall Park reprising his Marvel role as SHIELD agent Jimmy Woo. Kat Dennings also returns as Darcy Lewis from the Thor movies, and Kathryn Hahn plays a character named Agnes.

According to the show's synopsis, "Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

"Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I'm not even sure we've said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is, in fact, the Scarlet Witch," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said of the series. "What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that's what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU."

Marvel Studios intended for WandaVision to be the second Marvel Studios television series to debut on Disney+ after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The coronavirus changed things. With both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow suffering delays, WandaVision may be the first and only Marvel Cinematic Universe story told in 2020 when it debuts on Disney+ late this year.