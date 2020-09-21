WandaVision Trailer Unveils First Official Look at Kathryn Hahn's Mysterious Character

✖

The Marvel Studios drought has finally ended! Fans have been anxiously awaiting any sort of news or content from Marvel over the past few months, and the studio has kept completely quiet during the pandemic. That changed on Sunday night when the first trailer for Marvel's new series, WandaVision, was released online. Featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the MCU movies on the big screen, WandaVision promises to be one of the weirdest projects in the entire franchise, mixing the magical powers of the characters with the worlds of classic sitcoms. In addition to showing off the first footage from the upcoming series, the new trailer offered the debut of Kathryn Hahn's mysterious character.

From the looks of things, Hahn's character (Agnes) will be the most important character in the series not named Wanda or Vision. She appears in several different scenes throughout the trailer, and seemingly takes on the role of an antagonist at times. There's definitely more to Agnes than meets the eye.

A specific release date for WandaVision hasn't been announced, and it likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, but it is encouraging to see that the series will be arriving this year. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed. Fortunately, however, a couple of the projects have been able to get back to filming this week. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. It looks like that show will jump ahead of Falcon and become the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios.

WandaVision will likely feel much different than previous Marvel Studios projects, considering just how strange its concepts appear to be. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, said earlier this year that the show is unlike anything else in the franchise.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

What did you think of the first trailer for WandaVision? Are you looking forward to checking out the show later this year? Let us know in the comments!