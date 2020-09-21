WandaVision Trailer: Did Marvel Hide a House of M Easter Egg?

✖

On Sunday night during the Emmys, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been poring over the trailer frame by frame for whatever information or clues about the series they can find. One fan noticed that the wine bottle in the trailer is labeled Maison du Mépris, which translates into English as House of Contempt. Some fans wonder if House and Mépris together are supposed to be a reference to House of M, a pivotal Marvel Comics story with Scarlet Witch at the center of the drama.

Much as appears to be the case in WandaVision, House of M saw Wanda creating an entirely new reality. In that reality, mutants dominated the world under the leadership of Magneto and his family, including Wanda and Quicksilver. In the end, this fantasy world is shattered by the combined efforts of the X-Men and the Avengers. House of M is infamous for the moment that Scarlet Witch casts a spell by speaking the words "no more mutants," decimating the mutant population with her magic.

The writers of Avengers: Endgame once said the film almost borrowed the plot of House of M. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen said previously that she'd be interested in making a standalone House of M movie.

‘I would love to [do a standalone], and I would love it to be House Of M, which is a comic book series of The Vision and Scarlet Witch having a make-believe family," Olsen said. "She [Wanda] believes she has twin children – she alters her own reality to believe that, but really she has a miscarriage and Vision goes along with it. Then they [Vision and her family] have to tell her that she was make-believing the entire time, and she has a very traumatic experience and screams, and kills all the mutants – but that’s an X-Men story so we’d have to adjust the ending."

According to the show's synopsis, "Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

WandaVision is a six-episode series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. In supporting roles, Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings plays Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes, and Randall Park plays Jimmy Woo.

WandaVision comes to Disney+ in late 2020.