WandaVision: Teyonah Parris Reveals Inspiration for Geraldine

WandaVision star Teyonah Parris just revealed the inspiration for her Geraldine character. Her old-school moniker was how viewers first got introduced to Captain Monica Rambeau in the series. Well, in a conversation with Shadow and Act, the MCU star says that Willona from Good Times served as study material for the sitcom reality. It’s not hard to see the work of a couple of Black sitcoms in Parris’ performance early on. She name-dropped Thelma from the show as an inspiration as well. WandaVision has also managed to subtly critique how the main character adapts Rambeau to the sitcom reality in this way. Despite the problematic roots, the Marvel newcomer still managed to work in an homage to a TV classic that was never really going to get featured alongside some mainstays like I Love Lucy, BeWitched, or The Brady Bunch.

She clarified, “Well, then I did my job! Because, that was my main inspiration. Willona, a little bit of Thelma. But, mostly Willona was who I was studying for that time period.”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Parris recently and she sounded excited about Monica Rambeau’s future. She mentioned the idea of time when bringing up Captain Marvel 2.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris began. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

