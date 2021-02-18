WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris on the Difference Between Monica Rambeau and Geraldine

✖

WandaVision star Teyonah Parris broke down the difference between Monica Rambeau and Geraldine in a recent interview. The MCU newcomer told Collider about that groovy time inside of Westview’s Hex and how it compared to the SWORD agent that everyone fell in love with during the fourth episode. Eagle-eyed fans knew that Geraldine would end up being the Marvel character from the moment she appeared on-screen. But, the fanbase at large was kind of in the dark. There are some subtle hints at Monica’s character when we hear her comment about the pants during her introduction and then after the scene with the twins. For Parris, it’s really a sliding scale, but there is a solid difference between how she played both versions of the character.

“That was a very interesting continued conversation and process because I think we were all trying to figure out what that level looks like on camera. In your mind, in theory, you have an idea, but how that translates on the screen was definitely a balancing act. So there would be some times where Matt would say to me... It was a balancing act,” she explained. “I think it was a sliding scale... I think the best way that I tried to understand it is almost like a fog, because when Monica talks about it when she's getting her evaluation, she's like, it's like I knew what was happening, but I couldn't do anything. So it, to me, in my mind, how I tried to process Wanda's control is like a fog where you're aware, but you're unable to react.”

Comicbook.com had the chance to interview Parris and ask her about portraying an older version of the little girl we met in Captain Marvel.

"You meet young Monica in Captain Marvel and I definitely went back to that film to see how Akira Akbar has portrayed her and the things she was," Parris told us. "And obviously we're meeting Monica Rambeau now, very grown and just trying to map out and imagine what her growth and what her life has been since we last saw her has been a lot of the fun part. And then also going back to the comic books and the source material of 'Who is Monica Rambeau?' And using my own ideas and also those from the creatives from Matt [Shakman], Jac [Shaeffer], and Mary [Livanos] and kind of melding them together. They've been really open and welcoming and collaborative with that process and allowing me to really feel and take ownership of who Monica Rambeau is today, as a grownup."

