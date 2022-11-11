WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Talks Captain Marvel 2 Filming

✖

One of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally return in Captain Marvel 2, and she won't be alone; with Marvel Studios series such as WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, we'll get the opportunity to see Carol Danvers team with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. Actress Teyonah Parris, who is currently making her MCU debut on the Disney+ series WandaVision, is gearing up to film on Captain Marvel 2. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she let slip a few key details about upcoming plans to begin filming for the next film in the billion dollar franchise.

Parris is already well versed in keeping the secrets of the MCU, given her work on WandaVision.

"I can say we haven’t started shooting, and I don’t know when we will start," Parris explained. "It’s very interesting times we’re in, so I imagine they’ll start as soon as they can when it’s safe for everybody. So we’ll see."

Captain Marvel 2 has already received a release date, and though director Nia DaCosta might be eager to get to work, there are still many questions about movie productions in the united states. However, Disney has managed to move forward with various productions including Marvel Studios series and films.

The younger version of Monica Rambeau was already introduced in Captain Marvel, and Parris' adult version is currently having an adventure in WandaVision on Disney+. The next step on the path to the sequel will be Ms. Marvel, which will see the debut of Iman Vellani as Danvers' biggest fan Kamala Khan. And it sounds like Parris is excited for the opportunity to work with both Vellani and Brie Larson on the next project.

"I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together — the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — [to see] what will happen in that film," Parris explained. "But yeah, the rest, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks before we can really talk about it (laughs)."

First we have to find out what's in store for Monica Rambeau as new episodes of WandaVision air every on Fridays on Disney+. After that, we'll have to wait for November 11, 2022, when Captain Marvel 2 finally premieres in theaters.