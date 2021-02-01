WandaVision Midseason Trailer, Poster Released

✖

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for WandaVision, its first series on Disney+. The trailer brings viewers up to date with what's been happening in WandaVision thus far and teases what's to come as Scarlet Witch and Vision realize they're trapped in their Westview community. Meanwhile, as revealed in the latest episode of the show, SWORD -- with help from FBI Agent Jimmy Woo and Dr. Darcy Lewis -- try to figure out what's going on from the outside looking in. Monica Rambeau's emergence from Westview should help them in that regard. You can watch the midseason trailer for Marvel Studios' WandaVision below.

Marvel Studios also released a new key art poster for WandaVision. The poster features the core characters in the series: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). You can also see that below.

According to Disney, "Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

"WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+."

