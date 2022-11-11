Captain Marvel 2 Director Celebrates Monica Rambeau Emoji

✖

The latest episode of WandaVision had a lot of exciting twists and turns and featured some big moments for Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). In fact, all three characters now have their own hashtag emojis on Twitter. Both Dennings and Parris took to social media to celebrate their new emojis, and they're not the only ones. Nia DaCosta, who will soon be directing Captain Marvel 2, which will feature Parris, also reacted to the Monica emoji.

"Seeing this #MonicaRambeau hashtag emoji fills me with joy," DaCosta wrote on Twitter. You can check out her post below:

"All of her wonderfulness," Parris told CinemaBlend of what DaCosta will bring to the MCU. "I'm really excited for her. We got to work together on Candyman, so to have another turn to collaborate and work with one another, I'm really excited. She's dope."

In another recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Parris shared some details about upcoming plans to begin filming Captain Marvel 2. "I can say we haven't started shooting, and I don’t know when we will start," Parris explained. "It’s very interesting times we’re in, so I imagine they’ll start as soon as they can when it’s safe for everybody. So we’ll see."

As for Monica, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased the importance of the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The notion of Monica Rambeau in this series was very natural; needing a particular type of role and a particular type of storytelling device, that at Marvel can become more than that if we make it a character that we know we have stories for," Feige explained. "That unlocked a whole new aspect of the show." He added, "We always knew that Monica would have a future within the MCU ... The ability to further meet her as Teyonah Parris in this series, before the movie, was this organic shift."

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for a November 11, 2022 release date. In the meantime, here's the Marvel line-up for 2021: WandaVision is currently airing on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.