New WandaVision Posters Feature Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo

This has been a huge week for fans of Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Both characters made their WandaVision debut on Friday, marking Denning's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Park's first appearance since debuting the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Both characters received their own Twitter emojis, a fact that greatly excited Dennings. Now, they're getting an even cooler treatment from Marvel: their very own posters!

"Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo return 📺 The first four episodes of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision are now streaming on #DisneyPlus," Marvel Entertainment tweeted. You can check out the posters in the tweet below:

A while back, Park spoke with BUILD Series and explained how he got involved with WandaVision.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park shared.

Recently, Dennings was speaking to the Keep It podcast about WandaVision and revealed that the role of Darcy was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.