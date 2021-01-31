WandaVision Showrunner Jac Schaeffer "Nervous" About Fan Reaction

✖

Even though WandaVision has the Marvel Studios brand in tow, series showrunner Jac Schaeffersays she still feels there was a certain risk involved with taking on the show. Due to the reality-warping plotline and the "bonkers" story the Marvel Studios team concocted, the writer took to one recent interview admitting there was a sense of nervousness with how general Marvel fans would react to a show deviating from traditional Marvel fare.

"You know what? I was worried. I believed in it. I believed in the concept, and I believed in my take on it. And I was really, really interested in the risk of it. That's why I wanted the job, and why I showed up," Schaeffer tells DigitalSpy.

"And my team of writers felt the same way. I hired a roomful of people who are so interested in doing things that are daring and surprising and bold and noisy. They all have all kinds of crazy influences."

In the same chat, Schaeffer said her own personal anxieties got involved in a big way during the development of the series, as she couldn't help but think what fans would think of the plot.

"I was so in for the process of it, but I was so nervous that it wouldn't be warmly received. I was nervous that people might turn away from it, or be confused, or their patience would wear thin," the writer adds. "So now, here we are [after the fourth episode] and people are still interested. There aren't words.

"I'm sort of bouncing off the walls. I'm so happy about it."

As it turns out, WandaVision is one of the highest-rated Marvel properties by both fans and critics, so there's nothing to worry about.

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What do you think is going on in Westview? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.