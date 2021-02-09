WandaVision: What Is Vision's New Mind Power?

✖

WandaVision has thrown the entire reality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into question with episode 5, "On A Very Special Episode...". The latest episode confirms that Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) has indeed evolved from the telekinesis and telepathy she started with, to an ability to rearrange reality as she sees fit. However, WandaVision isn't just about the evolution of Wanda/Scarlet Witch, it's all about the next phase of Vision's life. That's a loaded term since Vision (Paul Bettany) being alive is an entire debate in and of itself. However, WandaVision Episode 5 reveals that Vision has evolved in one way: some pivotal new mind powers!

Warning: WandaVision Episode 5 SPOILERS Follow!

In WandaVision Episode 5, the sitcom format moves to the '80s era, where Wanda and Vision try to raise their new (and rapid-growing) twin sons, Billy and Tommy. Vision heads off to the office for the day, while Wanda deals with the boys and their new dog, Sparky. However, things get dark for both sides of the WandaVision family as the day goes on.

Wanda has to confront hard questions of life and death when Billy and Tommy's dog dies; however, Vision has to confront the hard truth about his current life situation, when he figures out how to 'wake-up' his co-worker Norm from Wanda's sitcom world reality. Vision puts his hands to the sides of Norm's temples and employs an energy whose signature looks just like the Mind Stone's. After "Norm" wakes from Wanda's trance, his hysterical reaction forces Vision to quickly reverse the effect, and 'put him under' the illusion again.

(Photo: Disney)

To be clear: the ability to affect people's minds is a new ability for Vision, one he did not have before his death at Thanos' hands. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe wiki:

Mental Interaction: After his body was reanimated, Vision was able to interact with the minds of others through physical contact. He demonstrated being able to awaken the repressed personalities of those trapped under the influence of the Westview anomaly, as well as place them back in a controlled state.

While many Marvel fans were caught up in the horror-style creepiness of Vision's scene with Norm, it may be more important to look at how he even pulled it off. Right now, there's still a major question as to whether or not Vision is truly "alive" or still dead and just a manifestation created by Wanda out of his corpse. The fact that Vision can now use a power that belongs to Wanda (telepathy) may be an important clue that the latter scenario is what's playing out. Episode 5 also raised a new question about just how much control Wanda has over Vision, so maybe these mind powers could be Vision's way of saving the day - and saving Wanda.

WandaVision streams new episodes Fridays on Disney+.