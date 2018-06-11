New ‘Looney Tunes’ Project Announced By Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Animation will launch a new short-form, cartoonist-driven Looney Tunes content program coming to a variety of screens in 2019, Warner Bros. announced Monday.

Warner’s most ambitious Looney Tunes content initiative to date, Looney Tunes Cartoons is a series of new short form cartoons starring iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig.

Multiple artists will employ a visual style that will resonate with fans as each ‘season’ will produce 1,000 minutes of all-new Looney Tunes animation to be distributed across multiple platforms, including digital, mobile and broadcast.

Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling.

Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories in ‘toons varying from one to six minutes in length. From the premise through the jokes, each short will be “written” and drawn by the cartoonists, allowing their individual personality and style to come through in every cartoon.

“The Looney Tunes are one of the most beloved group of animated characters in the world” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. “Looney Tunes Cartoons places these characters into the hands of some of the best artists in the business and into an animated shorts format that will remind many of the time when they first fell in love with Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the rest of the gang.”

Warner Bros. Animation produces Looney Tunes Cartoons, which will feature veteran Looney Tunes voice cast members Jeff Bergman (New Looney Tunes, The Looney Tunes Show), Eric Bauza (New Looney Tunes), and Bob Bergen (Space Jam, New Looney Tunes). Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) and Peter Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) serve as executive producers.

Looney Tunes made their feature-length debut in 1996’s Space Jam but haven’t starred in a big-screen movie since 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action, which proved a financial disappointment.

The iconic cartoons returned to theaters in 3D-animated shorts preceding select Warner Bros. films, starting with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner short Coyote Falls ahead of Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore in 2010. Warner Bros. Animation produced five shorts in all, starring the aforementioned scheming coyote and the elusive roadrunner, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and Sylvester and Tweety Bird.

Most recently, Warner Bros. Animation returned the characters to television with The Looney Tunes Show and then New Looney Tunes.

Looney Tunes Cartoons launches sometime in 2019.