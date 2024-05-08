NBC Cancels Extended Family After 1 Season

The series starred Jon Cryer and Donald Faison in their first major roles since leaving the Arrowverse.

Extended Family, the NBC comedy starring sitcom legends Jon Cryer and Donald Faison, has been cancelled. The series, which premiered this fall, ran for 13 episodes and wrapped up back in March, but it wasn't until this week that the network officially decided to pass on a second season. The show centered on a divorced couple (Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer) who are amicably co-parenting their two children, when the woman finds herself a new boyfriend (Faison) -- who just so happens to be the owner of her ex-husband's favorite sports team.

Believe it or not, the series is, at least loosely, rooted in true events. It's based on the lives of co-executive producers George Geyer, Emilia Fazzalari and Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

The project was the first new series Cryer took on following his role as Lex Luthor on Supergirl and other Arrowverse series. Faison, for his part, played Booster Gold in the series finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. He also maintains a steady presence via his popular podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, which he co-hosts with his Scrubs co-star Zach Braff.

Here's the official synopsis for the show:

Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia's heart. The cast includes Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Abigail Spencer (Suits), Sofia Capanna (Bucktown), and Finn Sweeney (Barry). Mike O'Malley (Yes, Dear) created the series and serves as showrunner.

You can stream all 13 episodes of Extended Family now on Peacock, or buy them on video on demand platforms like Fandango on Demand, Apple, and Prime Video.