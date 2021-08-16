WarnerMedia Kids & Family Announces Cartoonito Preschool Block on HBO Max, Cartoon Network

✖

Just in time for kids to start heading back to school around the country, WarnerMedia Kids & Family is announcing the launch of the Cartoonito preschool block set for Monday, September 13 on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The new block of programming is set to offer a modern approach to preschool programming with Humancentric Learning, its proprietary educational framework. The Cartoonito block includes a growing roster of new and library series that celebrates individuality and originality while also championing creativity, compassion, and inclusion.

"Cartoonito's offerings on HBO Max and Cartoon Network will reflect a wide array of diverse content that connects kids and their caregivers through relatable stories, lovable characters, and meaningful social emotional learning both in and between the shows," Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. said in a statement. "We are now in the home stretch and we can't wait for our four hosts Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty to take preschoolers and their families into the expansive world of Cartoonito."

HBO Max's Cartoonito programming will have a dedicated page featuring a collection of new preschool shows including Little Ellen and the second season of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo as well as other staples, including Esme & Roy, Sesame Street, and more. On Cartoon Network, Cartoonito will be available for viewers Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET/PT and will include new series Bing, Mush-Mush & The Mushables, and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go. Preschoolers and families will also be able to tune in Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET/PT for additional new Cartoonito shows, including Lucas the Spider.

The preschool programming of Cartoonito is guided by Cartoonito's Humancentric Learning framework which was developed in partnership with educational psychologist Dr. Laura Brown. The framework aims to help children develop their unique potential and encourage them to treat others with compassion, respect, and fairness. All Cartoonito shows will have a curriculum designed by an early childhood education expert to underscore one of four pillars of Humancentric Learning: creativity, caring, curiosity, and courage. There will also be resources available for parents on the Cartoonito parent website.

"The preschool years are a crucial time for development as children begin to identify, manage and communicate their emotions, build a positive self-image, and begin to make friends," Dr. Brown said in a statement. "This learning framework aims to support these important skillsets through fun, engaging and relevant storytelling that empowers kids to feel comfortable in their own skin, believe anything is possible, treat others with kindness, and stand up to unfairness."

Cartoonito Preschool Block debuts on HBO Max and Cartoon Network beginning Monday, September 13.