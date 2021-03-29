HBO Max Renews The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo for Season 2

✖

The most popular talk show on Sesame Street is making a return for Season 2. The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo was one of the first original titles to be released by HBO Max after the streaming service launched last year. The series has been met with plenty of acclaim, being praised for its ability to mesh programming for children with the classic late night format. HBO Max is rewarding the success of Elmo's popular series with a brand new batch of episodes.

On Monday, HBO Max announced that The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo will be returning for Season 2. The new episodes will begin premiering this fall on HBO Max.

The new season of The Not-Too-Late Show will feature a new look, as well as some new segments and games for Elmo to host. Cookie Monster will continue in his post as Elmo's co-host, while the rest of the characters from Sesame Street will be appearing as the cast and crew of the show.

There will undoubtedly be more great guests in Season 2, following in the footsteps of the all-star lineup from Season 1. The Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Fallon, Jonathan Van Ness, Jason Sudeikis, Kacey Musgraves, and quite a few other big names appeared on the show.

“We’re thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love,” said Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop’s EVP and Head of Global Media and Education. “This season of The Not-Too-Late Show is packed with all new ways to learn and play together; we can’t wait for kids and families to experience it.”

“Elmo is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and we are so lucky we get to hang out with him on HBO Max,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids and Family Programming, Warner Bros. “We think everyone, especially our preschool audience, will be delighted with this reimagined second season – it’s the ultimate family playdate.”

