Warrior Nun Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

One of Netflix's surprise summer hits is coming back for a second season! While quite a few Netflix projects have been cancelled in recent months, many of which after just one season, the streaming service is doubling down on its efforts with Warrior Nun. The sci-fi/action series debuted back in July and spent a good bit of time on the Netflix Top 10 list. On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced that Warrior Nun had officially been renewed for a second installment.

The announcement was made Netflix's NX Twitter account, which included a video of the core cast finding out about the renewal for the first time. In the video, showrunner Simon Barry sat down with Alba Baptista and the rest of the Warrior Nun stars and surprised them with the news.

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista as lead character Ava, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius. The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

You can check out the official synopsis for Warrior Nun below.

"Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her."

