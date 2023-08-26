Watch Bear Grylls Geek Out with She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany in Running Wild The Challenge Season Finale Clip (Exclusive)

The season finale of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge debuts on National Geographic this Sunday, and in the episode Grylls is joined by none other than Marvel's She-Hulk herself Tatiana Maslany. The season closer for season 2 is titled Tatiana Maslany in the Laramie Mountains and has the Marvel actor journeying across the winding mountains while also delving into her career and approach to acting. You can watch the full episode this Sunday on National Geographic at 8 PM CST, but we've got an exclusive clip you can watch right here, where Maslany and Grylls take a quick break and discuss She-Hulk and Maslany's many roles in Orphan Black. You can watch the full clip below.

In the clip, Grylls asks Maslany if people mess with She-Hulk. Maslany says "They do. That's her whole thing, everyone is messing with her (laughs)." Grylls then says "That role, she has rewritten the superhero model really." Maslany said, "Yeah. My favorite part about her is that she's like, that's not who I am. I am so much more complex than that."

Grylls then asked Maslany about Orphan Black and the many roles she had to play throughout the series (she played 12 in total). He then brought up the fact that she won an Emmy for her performance, and she said she doesn't take it as seriously as some do. That said, she gets why some do.

"I think it's because we go into auditions and like and put ourselves out there, and get rejected over and over. So to get recognition for something that you do, I get why it's...and it does become like your currency," Maslany said. When Grylls asked why she takes it more lightly, Maslany said, "It was never the focus. It was never the reason why I acted. I was always more interested in...I don't know, digging into a person."

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Grylls takes a celebrity guest with him and teaches them essential survival skills as they take on a unique outdoor challenge. Season 2 kicked off with Grylls taking Bradley Cooper into the canyons of Wyoming, and then later in the season he explored a sea cliff with Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. Now Grylls is teaming up with Maslany on Sunday, and we'll have to wait and see who he adventures with next. You can find the official description for the Tatiana Maslany in the Laramie Mountains episode below.

TATIANA MASLANY IN THE LARAMIE MOUNTAINS

Premieres August 27 at 9/8c on National Geographic

Bear Grylls invites "She-Hulk" and "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany on a journey across Wyoming's Laramie Mountains. Tatiana admits that she's fearless on the screen, but she can't tap into that same bravery in the real world. So, Bear challenges Tatiana to conquer massive cliff rappels, menacingly icy cliffs, and a zero-degree cold shock to the body to help her overcome her fears.

As for when we might see Maslany again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's not clear when She-Hulk will reappear. The whole MCU release schedule has seen some delays, but the good news is that She-Hulk is such a versatile character she could pop up in a bevy of Marvel projects down the line. Hopefully, we'll see Maslany make a return sooner than later.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things TV, movies, and Marvel with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!