Watch Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch Take on a Huge Cliff in Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge Clip (Exclusive)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge is back with an all-new episode this Sunday, and this time around Grylls has enlisted the help of actor and Sorcerer Supreme Benedict Cumberbatch. The newest episode in season 2 is titled Benedict Cumberbatch on The Isle of Skye, and has the Marvel actor taking a break from his Doctor Strange duties and jumping into an outdoors adventure in Scotland. You can watch the full episode this Sunday on National Geographic at 8 PM CST, but we've got an exclusive clip you can watch right here, where Cumberbatch compares the stuntwork on a Marvel film to this surreal experience with Grylls.

As you can see in the clip, Cumberbatch and Grylls start to repel down a cliff. Cumberbatch is holding the rope at the top of the cliff while Grylls descends, and it's definitely a one-of-a-kind experience for Cumberbatch. While letting more leeway go on the rope as Grylls descends, Cumberbatch says "I've only done a little bit of this before and I've always been able to see the other person. It's not the same as doing a stunt on a Marvel film. It's a lot more real."

As Grylls repels down, he says "It's quite a long way. Definitely going to be scary for Benedict." Then we move back to Cumberbatch at the top of the cliff, and the camera shows how much rope Grylls is using and how far down he continues to descend. Cumberbatch says "It's a lot of rope, and it's still going. How far down is this? " You can watch the full clip in the video above.

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Grylls takes a celebrity guest with him and teaches them essential survival skills as they take on a unique outdoor challenge. Season 2 kicked off with Grylls taking Bradley Cooper into the canyons of Wyoming. Now Grylls is teaming up with Cumberbatch on Sunday, and we'll have to wait and see who he adventures with next. You can find the official description for The Isle of Skye episode with Cumberbatch below.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH ON THE ISLE OF SKYE

Premieres July 16 at 9/8c on National Geographic

Bear Grylls takes prolific Marvel superstar and venerated actor Benedict Cumberbatch on an adventure across the Isle of Skye in Scotland. They descend massive sea cliffs and brave freezing waterfalls. Bear teaches Benedict unique survival skills and surprises Benedict by connecting him to a part of his past with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As for Cumberbatch's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it remains to be seen when or where we'll see Doctor Strange show up next. Strange was seen leaving with Clea at the end of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, but there's been no word on when a Doctor Strange 3 might be released, or when Strange's story will be followed up on. Marvel recently delayed several upcoming projects and spaced its movies and shows apart more, but hopefully, we'll see Strange make a return soon.

