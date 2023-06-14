Tatiana Maslany Reveals Which Orphan Black Clones Would Get Along With She-Hulk

It has been nearly a year since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+, adding a delightful new pocket to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show was led by Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, marking her first major TV role after the Emmy-winning series Orphan Black. As we wait to see where Jen appears onscreen next and what characters she could cross over with, a new interview with Maslany suggested an even wilder crossover. In a new interview with Awards Radar, Maslany was asked which of her Leda clones from Orphan Black might best get along with She-Hulk, if they were to meet.

"I think there's a focus to Jen & a dedication to holding true to who she is that feel very Alison to me," Maslany explained, "but I think Cosima would be fascinated by the science of it."

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

She-Hulk's next MCU appearance has not been confirmed, either in a second season of She-Hulk or in another project within the franchise.

"I feel like the internet knows more than I do," Maslany said in an interview earlier this year. "But I'd love to see what, I'd love to put her — as we had so many other actors come to our show and tonally shift their character. Put him or her in like a totally different scenario, a different universe — which is so fun about the Marvel universe is that there are multiple. There's a multiverse, I didn't know if you're aware, but there is a multiverse. But putting her in a situation that is very unlikely, I think that would be super fun. The thing about She-Hulk, to me, is that she's so out of place, and that out-of-placeness, I think has got legs."

