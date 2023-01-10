Is Doctor Strange 3 in the Works?

Thanks to Marvel's first Hall H panel in a few years last summer, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know the studio's plans for the franchise for the next few years. Missing from any announcements, however, was a third film set in the Doctor Strange franchise. Given that the closing moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set up an incursion, one might think that would set the wheels in motion for Avengers: Secret Wars. The only problem is, incursions were only made mentioned in passing with no additional exposition.

Naturally, we've got to ask the question: is there going to be a third Doctor Strange film to help bridge the gap between those two movies? While Marvel has yet to announce a threequel, there is one thing for certain—Benedict Cumberbatch has gone on record hoping to return to the character in the not-so-distant future.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one," Cumberbatch told New Indian Express last summer. "Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I'm still having a wild time playing him."

Who is directing Doctor Strange 3?

Though Marvel tends to work with filmmakers over and over again, the outfit decided to swap filmmakers between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Sam Raimi replaced Scott Derrickson for the follow-up. That said, Derrickson said this time last year he'd absolutely return to work with Marvel should they so want that.

"I loved working with Marvel and would absolutely do it again," Derrickson tweeted in response to a fan at the time.

What is Doctor Strange 3 about?

It's likely a third Doctor Strange movie would feature Strange and Clea (Charlize Theron) as they traveled back into the Dark Dimension to stop another incursion from happening.

"We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is you could say the great love of Doctor Strange, but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself. Her backstory is fascinating, she's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously said of the intro. "They have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her, but it felt like we had to close the book to some extent on his love story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams' character."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and available for purchase on physical home media wherever movies are sold.