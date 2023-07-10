AMC is taking viewers on a free trip into Dead City. The new Walking Dead spin-off follows enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into post-apocalyptic New York City, where they must team up to rescue Maggie's son (Logan Kim) from Negan's former Savior underling called The Croat (Željko Ivanek). After The Walking Dead: Dead City's "Old Acquaintances" premiere aired on June 18th as the most-watched drama series debut of 2023 on cable and the most-watched series premiere for streaming service AMC+, the network has made the entire episode free to watch online on YouTube.

After you've watched the Dead City series premiere in full below, keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online without cable.

How to Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Online



Episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City are available to stream exclusively on AMC+. The Walking Dead spin-off's first season consists of six episodes, which premiere early for subscribers on Thursdays. Episodes are available to watch online via the AMC website, but you'll need to sign in with a TV provider for access.

You can also purchase the episodes after they air on AMC for $2.99 on digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

What Time Does Dead City Come On?



New episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City are typically available to watch after 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Thursdays on AMC+. If you're watching with cable on AMC, episodes air Sundays at 9/8c.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Schedule and Episode Guide



Episode 101: "Old Acquaintances" — (June 15th on AMC+, June 18th on AMC)

Maggie finds Negan, and they travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan; we meet a quiet young girl named Ginny.

Episode 102: "Who's There?" — (June 22nd on AMC+, June 25th on AMC)

Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change.

Episode 103: "People Are A Resource" — (June 29th on AMC+, July 2nd on AMC)

Dark instincts reveal themselves as Maggie and Negan form a strategy; Armstrong is tested; Ginny embarks on a daring journey.

Episode 104: "Everybody Wins A Prize" — (July 6th on AMC+, July 9th on AMC)

Maggie and Negan carry out an attack, but not everything unfolds according to plan; Ginny and Armstrong each make unexpected contact with others.

Episode 105: "Stories We Tell Ourselves" — (July 13th on AMC+, July 16th on AMC)

Truths are unearthed and motives are revealed as Maggie, Negan, and the others travel further into the city's depths.



Episode 106: "Doma Smo" (Season Finale) — (July 20th on AMC+, July 23rd on AMC) Tensions between Maggie and Negan come to a head; Ginny's search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's path forward.

