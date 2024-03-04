It doesn't cost an arm and a leg — or a hand — to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. AMC has made the first episode of the Walking Dead spinoff free to watch on YouTube, no subscriptions required. The entire 55-minute episode, titled "Years," has been uploaded to give fans (in unrestricted regions) a free preview of the six-episode event series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) years after the couple was separated by the Civic Republic Military on The Walking Dead.

Watch the episode below (or read our full episode 1 recap here), and read on to find out when and where to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Online



You can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live with cable (Sundays at 9/8c on AMC); on the AMC website by signing in with your cable provider; or stream the series on AMC+ with a subscription. AMC+ plans start at $4.99/month for the Monthly With Ads plan or $8.99/month for the Ad-free Monthly plan.

How to Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Online for Free



You can now watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1 for free on YouTube (above) and on the AMC website (no login required). New AMC+ subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC+ trial to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for free.

AMC+ subscriptions include access to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries, "special bonus episodes" that present each episode with new behind the scenes content and commentary from the show's cast and creators. New Cast Diaries release weekly on Thursdays following the Sunday premieres of The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episodes Release Schedule



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries Episodes Release Schedule



New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere Sundays on AMC+ (3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT) and AMC (9 p.m. ET). New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries premiere Thursdays on AMC+ (3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT) starting February 29.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1: "Years" – February 25 on AMC and AMC+

– February 25 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E1 – TOWL Cast Diaries 101: Years — February 29 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: "Gone" – March 3 on AMC and AMC+

– March 3 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E2 – TOWL Cast Diaries 102: Gone — March 7 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3: "Bye" – March 10 on AMC and AMC+

– March 10 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E3 – TOWL Cast Diaries 103: Bye — March 14 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We" - March 17 on AMC and AMC+

- March 17 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E4 – TOWL Cast Diaries 104: What We — March 21 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5: "Become" – March 24 on AMC and AMC+

– March 24 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E5 – TOWL Cast Diaries 105: Become — March 28 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6: "The Last Time" – March 31 on AMC and AMC+

– March 31 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E6 – TOWL Cast Diaries 106: The Last Time — April 4 on AMC+

