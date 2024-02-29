Here's what to know about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries and how to watch.

Rick Grimes' story continues. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiered February 25 with "Years," the first chapter of the new six-episode event series reuniting Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). AMC also announced that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries — "special bonus episodes" of the show featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators — would accompany each episode weekly throughout the season.



Here's what to know about the companion series and how to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live bonus episodes as they become available.

What Are The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Bonus Episodes?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries are "special bonus episodes" that present each episode with new behind the scenes content and commentary from the show's cast and creators, including Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and showrunner Scott M. Gimple.

The first episode of Cast Diaries offers exclusive intel from series star, executive producer, and co-creator Lincoln, who appears periodically throughout the episode with insight on his return to The Walking Dead Universe, that shocking Rick [spoiler!], and Rick's status as part of the Civic Republic Military.

Where Can I Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries?



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries is streaming exclusively on AMC+, and a subscription is required to watch. Plans start at $4.99/month for the AMC+ Monthly With Ads plan or $8.99/month for the AMC+ Ad-free Monthly plan.



Note that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries is separate from The Ones Who Live, so you'll have to navigate to the show's landing page to add it to your watchlist and start streaming the version of the episode with behind-the-scenes content.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries Episodes Release Schedule



New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere Sundays on AMC+ (3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT) and AMC (9 p.m. ET). New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries premiere Thursdays on AMC+ (3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT) starting February 29.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1: "Years" – February 25 on AMC and AMC+

– February 25 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E1 – TOWL Cast Diaries 101: Years — February 29 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: "Gone" – March 3 on AMC and AMC+

– March 3 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E2 – TOWL Cast Diaries 102: Gone — March 7 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3: "Bye" – March 10 on AMC and AMC+

– March 10 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E3 – TOWL Cast Diaries 103: Bye — March 14 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We" - March 17 on AMC and AMC+

- March 17 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E4 – TOWL Cast Diaries 104: What We — March 21 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5: "Become" – March 24 on AMC and AMC+

– March 24 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E5 – TOWL Cast Diaries 105: Become — March 28 on AMC+

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6: "The Last Time" – March 31 on AMC and AMC+

– March 31 on AMC and AMC+ S1 E6 – TOWL Cast Diaries 106: The Last Time — April 4 on AMC+

Here's all the ways to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and everything else you need to know about the Walking Dead Rick and Michonne series.