AMC Networks shows you more Walking Dead in the all-new making-of Show Me More: Inside The Walking Dead Season 11. Part 1 of the behind-the-scenes streaming special, hosted by TWDUniverse on Twitch’s Clarke Wolfe, goes backstage of the first eight episodes from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1 ahead of the zombie drama’s return this February on AMC. Featuring intel from cast and crew, including showrunner Angela Kang and director-producer Greg Nicotero, the 25-minute special reveals never-before-seen footage from the Final Season and an exclusive sneak peek at Season 11B.

In Part 1 of Show Me More, Kang takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Commonwealth, where Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions seek help from General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the functioning civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Nicotero reveals inspiration behind “On the Inside,” which sees Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) trapped in a horror house with the Ferals, and “For Blood” director Sharat Raju explains what went into making the explosive ending of the Final Season Part 1 finale.

“Part of the reason why The Walking Dead has been really wonderful is that you have these huge technical challenges and logistical challenges, but the stories are also deeply personal,” Raju says in the special sneak peek going behind the scenes of the battle for Meridian. “This last season is huge.”

Stay tuned for “Coming Attractions,” showing what’s still to come in the next eight episodes of the Final Season, which sees our heroes try to save a starving Alexandria by taking back Meridian from the Reapers. “For Blood” ended off on a cliffhanger that left the fates of multiple characters up in the air after a walker siege on a storm-battered Alexandria and Leah’s (Lynn Collins) fiery attack against Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with new episodes Sunday, February 20 on AMC.