The Walking Dead Spoils Season 11B Premiere After Finale Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead ends Part 1 of its final season in a major cliffhanger, leaving the fates of multiple characters up in the air until 2022 — or until a Part 2 teaser trailer reveals what becomes of the lives left hanging in the balance. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, “For Blood.” The Season 11B teaser, released online ahead of the Final Season Part 1 finale and aired on AMC after Sunday’s “For Blood,” neutralizes questions about who won’t live to see Episode 9 when The Walking Dead returns with a batch of eight new episodes in February.

“For Blood” ends with scorned Reaper Leah (Lynn Collins) lighting the hwacha, firing off hundreds of rocket-powered arrows at Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they fight their way out of Meridian. Only Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), who is struck by shrapnel when herding walkers with Negan, doesn’t appear in the Part 2 trailer; Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is also confirmed safe.

Lydia (Cassady McClincy) goes missing when she’s left alone to hold the door keeping a flood of walkers outside of a house where the Alexandrians hole up during a violent storm, but she, too, appears safe and sound with Carol (Melissa McBride) in the first look at Season 11B. We last saw Carol’s crew of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) heading into the storm to repair a collapsed portion of the wall, but the sisters don’t appear in the new teaser.

Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) goes to save Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) from a flooding basement, ending up trapped by the walkers that invade the house to end “For Blood.” Judith and RJ (Antony Azor) are there to embrace uncle Daryl when he returns to Alexandria with a cart of food, meaning the eight-episode mission to Meridian is a successful one.

Some feared a rain-soaked Rosita (Christian Serratos) may have been bit by walkers, but she appears unharmed when General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) welcomes Alexandria residents to the Commonwealth. The trailer doesn’t reveal what becomes of Gracie or her father Aaron (Ross Marquand) — who goes into the storm with Magna (Nadia Hilker) to extinguish a fire at the windmill — but the aftermath of the storm opens the teaser, which you can watch in the player above.

Questions still remain going into Season 11B: What happens when the Commonwealth military arrives at Alexandria, tipped off by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to help his people back home? Will Judith or Virgil (Kevin Carroll) finally reveal the real reason Michonne (Danai Gurira) left? Did Alden (Callan McAuliffe) succumb to his wounds inside the burned-out church where Maggie and Negan left him? Will a vengeful Leah hunt down Daryl’s family and finish what Pope (Ritchie Coster) started?

The Walking Dead Season 11 returns February 20 on AMC.