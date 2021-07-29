The Walking Dead Reveals First Look at Governor Pamela Milton in Season 11

✖

Civilization is back. AMC Networks unveils the first look at Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who governs a post-apocalyptic society unlike any seen before on The Walking Dead. After announcing new series regular Robins (The Boys, The Blacklist) at virtual San Diego Comic-Con, where the premiere of the Season 11 trailer ended with Lance Hornsby (series newcomer Josh Hamilton) greeting guests of the Commonwealth, AMC offers first images of both characters as part of its "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead.

Governor Pamela Milton and Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby of the comic books belong to the upper class of the Commonwealth, the new society that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) made contact with when his long-range radio reached Stephanie (voice of Margot Bingham) in Season 10.

In Season 11, premiering August 22, Eugene and his traveling companions — Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) — remain in the custody of Mercer (Michael James Shaw), commander of the armored soldiers who apprehended our group last season.

(Left: Hamilton as Lance Hornsby. Right: Robins as Pamela Milton. Photo: AMC Studios)

Milton is the leader of the super-sized society opening its doors this season, where audiences will learn more about the group protected by the Commonwealth Army.

"Here's this group, they show up, they're wearing this white armor which is not super practical, but also they had to create these uniforms. It's really cool in a comic when you've got this look, but it's like, 'What does it mean about this group that they're part of?'" showrunner Angela Kang said on The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special. "They had to have some ability to create these things and keep them clean and make them all look the same, but they're also ingenious because they've got these sort of like automatic weapons that they've also transformed with a bayonet, so it's the old and the new all mixed together."

(Governor Pamela Milton of the comic books. Photo: Image Comics)

Kang continued: "It tells you that this group is really formidable, they are organized, they have some access to the materials that you need to create in a uniform fashion, so that's really unlike some of the groups that we've seen. Because our groups have only been able to do things like that on a very limited basis, like [how] Eugene was only able to make a handful of perfect bullets. But these guys have a lot more going on."

