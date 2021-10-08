The Walking Dead‘s eleventh and final season returns to AMC with eight new episodes in February. Ahead of The Final Season Part 1 finale airing this Sunday on AMC, the network on Friday announced The Final Season Part 2 return date with a teaser trailer revealing the first look at this second run of episodes to premiere on February 20, 2022. New episodes will continue to release one week early all season long on AMC+, the network’s premium streaming bundle, beginning with the Season 11 Part 2 premiere on Sunday, February 13. The third part of the Final Season Trilogy airs later in 2022 on AMC.

In this batch of eight new episodes, The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. Watch the new trailer for The FInal Season Part 2 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So many didn’t make it. All so we could survive,” says the teaser for these next episodes, introducing Governor Pamela Milton (series newcomer Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth.

In the October 10 Final Season Part 1 finale, “For Blood,” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) march on Meridian with a walker herd. Daryl (Norman Reedus) treads carefully as Pope (Ritchie Coster) and Leah (Lynn Collins) of the Reapers defend the home they took from Maggie’s group, the Wardens; meanwhile, the Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.

READ: Season 11 Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers: “Promises Broken”

“For Blood” is streaming now on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, October 10, on the AMC channel. Sometime after the Final Season Part 2 finale on April 10 of next year, Part 3 of Season 11 will air a final eight episodes culminating in the series finale of The Walking Dead later in 2022.

The Walking Dead returns on February 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD and stay tuned to ComicBook for coverage all season long.