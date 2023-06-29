Weird Al Yankovic Makes Santiago of the Seas Debut in Sky Pirates Special First Look (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon's Santiago of the Seas is gearing up for a new special, and they've recruited a truly one-of-a-kind star for the big adventure. That star happens to be the amazing Weird Al Yankovic, who will star as the devious jester Jinx in the new Santiago of the Seas Sky Pirates special, which is set to debut next week, and we've got your exclusive first look at Jinx in action thanks to a new clip. The clip features Jinx and his crew attempting to get away with the crystal, but Santiago and the crew are on their tail. Jinx isn't going to let them stop him, but just because you're throwing some pies to keep them at bay doesn't mean you can't also jump into a song about being the greatest villain ever, and you can find the full clip below.

Jinx is described as a "devious jester and the most powerful foe our Pirate Protectors have ever faced. Captain of a massive circus-themed dirigible, Jinx and his jester crew terrorize Celestia in order to steal their delicious sky honey. Jinx will stop at nothing to get what he wants... not even Santiago and his crew."

Weird Al couldn't have been more thrilled to join the show and have some fun in the swashbuckling sky adventure. "I'm always looking for an excuse to unleash and explore my inner sky pirate, so I want to thank Nickelodeon for giving me that opportunity." You can find the official synopsis for the Sky Pirates special below.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

"The special follows Santiago and his crew as they work together to help a knight find his sword. For helping him, they receive the last Medallion and are shown a map to a sky land! El Bravo sprouts wings and takes them to Celestia where Queen Solara enlists their help stopping Jinx and his band of jesters. Annoyed at being stopped, the jesters steal the crystal, which keeps the sky land afloat. Queen Solara and the Pirate Protectors must use their skills to get the crystal back and save Celestia."

Santiago of the Seas focuses on 8-year-old Santiago 'Santi' Montes as he looks to keep the high seas safe in a fantastical Caribbean world. The series highlights Latino-Carribbean culture and weaves both English and Spanish into episodes, and each episode also features a specific Spanish word or phrase. When characters speak Spanish the show also looks to provide context so that viewers can learn what the word means in addition to just being able to pronounce it, all wrapped within a fun pirate-themed adventure. You can find the official synopsis for the show below.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

"Santiago's steadfast and loyal crew consists of Tomás, his clumsy energetic cousin whose magical guitar can be used to harness the wind; and Lorelai, a knowledgeable mermaid who can speak to sea creatures and transform into a young human girl. Together, Santi and his crew sail the seas on the majestic ship El Bravo, using their smarts, pirate skills and moral compasses to guard their home of Isla Encanto against villains like the nefarious pirate Bonnie Bones and her Palm Crow sidekick Sir Butterscotch."

Part one of the hour-long Sky Pirates special will premiere on the Nick Jr. Channel on July 5th at 7 PM ET/PT, and part two will premiere on July 6th at 7 PM ET/PT. Brand-new episodes of Santiago of the Seas will continue to roll out Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) during the month of July on Nick Jr.