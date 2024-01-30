Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Admits Even She Doesn't Know the Series' Ending

The creators of HBO's Westworld have been so secretive about the series' mysterious plot that more than a year after its cancellations, they haven't revealed to star Evan Rachel Wood where the journey would have taken Dolores. While this is understandably frustrating for the star who spent years bringing the character to life, it could be that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy aren't entirely giving up hope on concluding the journey in some capacity, at which point Wood could finally learn what her character's fate was. However, given how expensive the series was, we shouldn't count on getting more episodes in the near future.

"It was devastating in a lot of ways because, first of all, they don't tell us where the show is going. We were just always told, 'We know how the show ends,' when we started," Wood detailed to The Hollywood Reporter. "They weren't writing it as we went along. They had an idea, and we were all just on a bed of nails waiting to see and hear what the conclusion of this was. What it all meant. We didn't get to have that and so after building an arc and a character for almost 10 years and not getting the payoff at the end to see where it was all going -- I think for us and the audience, it was awful in a lot of ways."

The TV series was based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie of the same name, with the first seasons showcasing a theme park in which guests could carry out their most salacious fantasies with life-like androids. With the series debuting late into the trajectory of HBO's Game of Thrones, the buzz around the series was set to replicate the fantasy adventure, though subsequent seasons failed to ignite the same interest among audiences.

As if the Western-themed premise and top-tier acting talent hadn't already made the series expensive enough, later seasons jumped into the future, requiring even more special effects to bring the world to life. Between the costs of the series and the dwindling interest among viewers, HBO opted to scrap the series, even though Nolan and Joy had both aimed to conclude the series with a fifth season.

"I asked the creators after we got cancelled, 'Can you please just tell me how you're going to end?' And they wouldn't tell me," Wood admitted. "I think because, I don't know, maybe somehow, someway, in some iteration we'll get to finish it, but I still don't know. It does still keep me up at night."

Despite being a flagship series for HBO, the program was entirely removed from its streaming platforms.

