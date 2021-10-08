Westworld Season 4 Set Photo Reveals Bizarre Vehicle

Production on the fourth season of Westworld is ongoing and a new photo from the set reveals yet another piece of “what-the-heck” future technology that the series will make us wish we had right now. Seen previously in the show’s third season, now in white for season four apparently, is one of the self-driving, automatic cars from the show, featuring a semi-circle arrangement for the interior seats. The image, courtesy @atlanta_filming on Instagram, comes with a caption that offers some behind-the-scenes insight, reading in part: “A crew member crawls into the hood there and Flinstones the sh-t out of it. That is how these cars move.”

Little is actually known about the plot of the fourth season of the ambitious sci-fi TV series, though the season three finale set up a few things like Tessa Thompson‘s Charlotte Hale (now the host for Dolores) having her own army and going after Delos. A previous report on what we could expect from the season revealed that the “first encounter between” Aaron Paul‘s Caleb and Thompson’s character would happen. A post-credit scene also teased a world where Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard woke back up, seemingly hundreds of years after he shut down.

“It’s so good, man,” Star Thandiwe Newton previously revealed to ComicBook.com. “For me, no truly, for me, it’s got all the best elements from one, two, and three are here. It is so rich and there’s something about the pandemic. It’s not literally, but I just think it’s fed us all in a way, like our lives depend on art now in a different way. I mean, literally our lives depend on art because art is being removed from us. It is.”

In keeping with tradition the new season will introduce new “Worlds” to the franchise as well. The Delos’ owned Westworld was just one of several “parks” from the company that were around including Shōgunworld, Warworld, The Raj (modeled after British imperialism in India), and an implied “Fantasy” world (which was more a Game of Thrones easter egg than anything serious). Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy teased that there will be some “really fun” new worlds, as well as an appearance from one of the cast members of her upcoming film Reminiscence.

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

Series co-creator and showrunner Jonathan Nolan also previously offered a tease of the next batch of episodes, saying that Ed Harris’ The Man in Black will “kill everyone” next season.

“I’m a big believer in being guided by irony,” Nolan said. “[William] winds up becoming this thing [a host] that he’s controlled for so long. And on a visceral level, I just can’t wait to watch Ed kill everyone.”

The first three seasons of Westworld are now available on HBO Max.