‘Westworld’ Season 2 Secret Title Offers Major Clue

One of Westworld‘s best kept secrets is that every single season has a secret title. Not only that, but they offer major clues as to the direction the episodes will take.

Series showrunner Jonathan Nolan, who plots the series with his partner Lisa Joy, recently revealed this intriguing detail in an interview with EW, coyly teasing what fans can expect from the second season.

“If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward,” said Nolan. “This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’”

The Door? Sounds ominous, but let’s break down what we know about the first season to see if we can figure anything out.

Season 1 of Westworld was largely about the hosts discovering their very nature and securing the means and willpower to change the situation. The Maze, as referred to by the park’s creators Robert Ford and Arnold Weber. The Maze allowed the hosts to achieve self-awareness and consciousness when completed.

So what is The Door? Well, to put it plainly, a door is a barrier — but one that can be traversed. While it can separate two different spaces, it can also serve as a conduit to connect them. It also serves as an entrance AND an exit.

Based on Maeve’s journey in the first season of Westworld, the hosts might want to plot their escape from the high-tech theme park. Now that they’ve achieved some sense of autonomy, it’s time they find their place in the world. So what if they attempt to find their way out, only to find that it leads to a whole new world of possibilities?

As teased in the first season finale, fans will get to visit a new area of Delos’ theme park referred to as ShogunWorld. Perhaps the key to the hosts new journey will be discovered in this mysterious place, offering an idea of just what Delos has in store for their creations and how the hosts plan to fight them off.

We’ll learn the answer together when the second season of Westworld premieres on HBO TV on April 22nd.