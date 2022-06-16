Westworld Season 4 Trailer Released by HBO

Last month, the first trailer for Westworld's fourth season was released and it was revealed the HBO hit series would return in June. There's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season, including the series debut of Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose as well as the return of fan-favorite actor, James Marsden. Today, HBO released a new trailer for the fourth season and it looks like it's going to feature a whole lot of excitement.

"Maybe it's time you questioned the nature of your own reality. #Westworld returns for a fourth season June 26 on HBO Max," HBO wrote on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

In addition to Wright and Marsden, returning cast members also include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan. In addition to DeBose, the show will also include series newcomers Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.

"We wrapped last December, but I'm not exactly sure when it's when it's coming out," Wright recently explained to Deadline. "Season 4 is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It's gonna be exciting."

"Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle," Wright continued. "The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

As for Marsden's return as Teddy, the actor spoke about coming back during the ATX Television Festival panel. "Sometimes you have to go away to come back. You learn to speak cryptically on this show ... I'm very happy with where it's ending up."

Another detail that was revealed during the show's panel is that Wood will be playing a new character named Christina, who lives in New York City. "There's a girl named Christina and she's wonderful and she's just trying to make it in the big city," series co-creator Lisa Joy said. "She's a writer, she dates..." Wood added, "It's slim pickings out there ... Christina looks a lot like Evan Rachel Wood. Maybe not as maniacal and murdery as Dolores."

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. The show's fourth season will premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 26.