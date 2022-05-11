Westworld Season 4 Adds Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose

✖

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose is joining the cast of the HBO sci-fi series Westworld for its fourth season. Fans got to witness DeBose's acting abilities in Steven Spielberg's Westside Story as Anita, which has helped springboard her to new projects like Sony's Kraven the Hunter and the host of this year's Tony Awards. As for DeBose's Season 4 role in Westworld, that's being kept a secret for now. All we know is she will be a recurring guest star this season, joining the returning cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan.

The announcement of Ariana Debose's addition to the cast also came with the first official teaser trailer for Westworld Season 4. Fans had spotted the Westworld trailer online a day earlier, but HBO officially unveiled it to the world today. Along with giving a look at the new season, the trailer also confirmed Westworld returns to HBO on June 26th. Season 4 will only run for eight episodes and carries the logline, "A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth."

"I'm coming home!" DeBose said after her Tony Awards hosting gig was announced. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!"

Jeffrey Wright, one of the stars of Westworld, recently teased in February that new episodes should be arriving very soon. "We wrapped last December, but I'm not exactly sure when it's when it's coming out," Wright explained to Deadline. "Season 4 is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It's gonna be exciting. I'm not sure exactly when we're to air but within the coming months, certainly."

"Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle," Wright continued. "The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

HBO renewed Westworld for a fourth season in April 2020. "From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement announcing the pickup. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."

Photo credit Theo Wargo/WireImage via Getty