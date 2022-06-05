Westworld Season Four Poster Revealed

✖

HBO's Westworld took the stage at the ATX Television Festival to confirm new details about the upcoming fourth season of the series, while also revealing its first official poster for the new batch of episodes. Carrying the tagline "Adapt or Die" the poster shows two host arms holding a human skull, with one pulling a Host "pearl" out of the skull, with a fly sitting on it. Inside the eye of the skull is also a human city, with all of this imagery seemingly pointing toward a potential world where the hosts have taken over and the humans are toast... Check it out for yourself below.

One thing that was revealed in the show's panel was that star Evan Rachel Wood will be playing a new character named Christina, who lives in New York City. "There's a girl named Christina and she's wonderful and she's just trying to make it in the big city," series co-creator Lisa Joy Nolan said. "She's a writer, she dates..." Wood added, "It's slim pickings out there....Christina looks a lot like Evan Rachel Wood. Maybe not as maniacal and murdery as Dolores."

Also confirmed at the ATX Television Festival panel for the series was that James Marsden will return to the series as Teddy, having been absent since season two. Speaking on the panel, he said: "Sometimes you have to go away to come back. You learn to speak cryptically on this show....I'm very happy with where it's ending up." He returns to a cast that also includes Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan. Newcomers that will appear in season four include Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu.

"We wrapped last December, but I'm not exactly sure when it's when it's coming out," star Jeffrey Wright previously explained to Deadline. "Season 4 is going to be more of the Westworld you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It's gonna be exciting. I'm not sure exactly when we're to air but within the coming months, certainly."

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Season four of the series will premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 26.