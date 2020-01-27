Westworld Season 3: James Marsden Teases Teddy’s Fate

The new year is expected to bring quite a lot of highly-anticipated television on behalf of HBO, including the long-awaited third season of Westworld. The newest batch of episodes are set to bring to life a brave new world for the series, and it remains to be seen exactly which characters will play a role in that. That’s especially the case for Teddy Flood (James Marsden), the host who served as a love interest and right-hand man for Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). When we last took a trip inside Westworld, Teddy killed himself in front of Dolores after realizing he didn’t agree with her beliefs, but Season 2’s open-ended conclusion didn’t make it impossible for him to return. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian recently caught up with Marsden during the Sonic the Hedgehog press tour, where he played coy about whether or not Teddy could return.

“I mean, I’m not allowed to say anything,” Marsden explained. “But I would say that just based on your hypothesis, if he’s died 4,000 times then I would say that the odds are probably strong. Yeah. And you know, But it’s a question I can’t answer. And I think time will tell.”

Ever since the first Season 3 trailer debuted at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, a few theories have popped up about how Teddy could potentially return. Namely, there’s a possibility that Teddy’s “pearl” – the technological orb containing his consciousness – could be inside Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson).

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood teased to ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

“I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently,” Wood continued. “And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

Westworld will debut on March 15th on HBO.