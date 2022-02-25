Westworld Season 4 Wraps Filming, Jeffrey Wright Reveals HBO Premiere Coming Soon

After it aired a genre-bending third season in 2020, fans have been curious to see what the future holds for HBO’s Westworld. Season 4 of the science fiction series was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and outside of the series being referenced in HBO Max’s 2022 sizzle reel, it’s been unclear exactly when the series will return. Luckily, Bernard Lowe actor Jeffrey Wright recently teased a bit of what to expect, and also that the new batch of episodes might be on the way sooner than later.

“We wrapped last December, but I’m not exactly sure when it’s when it’s coming out,” Wright explained in a recent interview with Deadline. “Season 4 is going to be more of the Westworld you’ve come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m not sure exactly when we’re to air but within the coming months, certainly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle,” Wright contiued. “The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It’s gonna be fun.”

Season 3 of Westworld also starred Thandiwe Newton as Maeve, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Aaron Paul as Caleb, Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac, and Ed Harris as The Man in Black.

“We’ve been very, very lucky to work with this cast, this crew, and now, partnering with Denise,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan said in a 2020 interview. “When you have a show going like this, you want to stay as long as you’re telling a compelling story. We’re heading towards that end, but we haven’t completely mapped it out. At this point, part of the work is looking at the rest of the story we have to tell. It’s two impulses, one against the other. You don’t want to walk away from people who are as talented and cool as this. They’re all lovely, lovely people, and they love working together, we like working together. At the same time, you don’t want to outstay your welcome. You have a story to tell, and you want to go out without feeling like you’ve outstayed your welcome. So we’re trying to balance those things a bit.”

Are you excited to see Season 4 of Westworld? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 4 of Westworld does not currently have a release date. The first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.