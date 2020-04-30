Westworld: Evan Rachel Wood Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photos in Honor of Upcoming Season Finale

✖

After the penultimate episode of season three aired, the fate of Maeve and Dolores was left unclear, but that's not stopping Evan Rachel Wood from teasing an exciting season finale. This season has seen some interesting changes to the show, which has been exciting for some but a challenge for others. However, Wood seems to be enjoying herself, as proven by the array of photos she posted to Instagram yesterday. Most of them include her hanging out behind-the-scenes, but there are some intriguingly bloody images, too.

“As promised, here are some behind the scenes photos to get you ready for the #Westworld finale THIS SUNDAY! 😭 Including the first selfie I took of Season 3 Dolores, lots of me sleeping because NIGHT SHOOTS (thanks @jschmidtpix), a beaten up @hemsworthluke, prosthetic belly with bullet hole, lots of driving home in the morning after working all night (covered in fake blood) waiting to do a nude scene, and that last one is my arm after blocking @thandienewton 's katana all day! Haha. What a ride. 🤖,” Wood wrote. Lena Waithe, who had a role in the new season, commented “Memories” on the post. You can check out the photos below:

Before the new season began, Tessa Thompson told Variety that it "feels like the show is starting all over again." The new series has certainly seen some big changes. “In a weird way, it feels like this is the premiere of the show again because we have entered the real world and the show continues to ask the question what it means to be human, but it’s asking a host – pun intended – of new questions. We have lots of people that have come to join our cast, fresh blood, so it feels like the show is starting all over again,” Thompson teased. “It’s a show that surprises not just the audience, but surprised the people that are lucky enough to work on it."

Westworld's seasons three finale airs on HBO this Sunday at 9 PM EST.

