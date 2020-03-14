Westworld: Thandie Newton Teases Big Things For Tessa Thompson’s Character

After a long wait, the third season of Westworld is finally premiering on HBO. The first four episodes are currently rated on Rotten Tomatoes, and the new season will feature the return of some fan-favorite characters as well as some fresh new faces. Two big names who are returning are Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson. People are especially intrigued about what’s in store for Thompson’s character, Charlotte Hale, after she appeared to be inhabited by a host at the end of the previous season. Recently, Newton took to Instagram to share a fun video of her and Thompson guessing lines from the show, and Newton teased that big things are coming for Hale.

“@tessamaethompson and me testing our @westworldhbo skills. Oof wait til you see what Hale gets up to this season,” Newton wrote. “I don’t know how to add the ‘swipe up’ thing… I was born in 1972,” she hilariously added about the attached video. In clip, you can see Newton and Thompson both having fun with some classic Westworld dialogue. You can check out the video in the post below:

Thompson recently told Variety that it “feels like the show is starting all over again.” Between the show’s mysterious trailers and exciting cameos, we’re inclined to believe season three is going to feel like a brand new series.

“In a weird way, it feels like this is the premiere of the show again because we have entered the real world and the show continues to ask the question what it means to be human, but it’s asking a host – pun intended – of new questions. We have lots of people that have come to join our cast, fresh blood, so it feels like the show is starting all over again,” Thompson teased. “It’s a show that surprises not just the audience, but surprised the people that are lucky enough to work on it.”

The “fresh blood” mentioned by Thompson includes Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and Vincent Cassel. The show is also expected to see the return of Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and more.

Season Three of Westworld premieres on HBO on March 15th.