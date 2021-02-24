Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Criticized for Mocking Contestant’s Speech Impediment

✖

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was in hot water with some viewers after he mocked a contestant’s speech impediment during a recent episode. Things began to develop this week after some posts on social media showed the longtime game show staple ribbing one of the hopefuls. Chris Brimble is one of the people who was trying to take home the top prize on Monday’s show. The contestant has a lisp and viewers noticed it even more after the host’s teasing. Seajack asked Brimble what he did for a living and then after the response quipped “I thee.” Now, some of the production staff and audience laughed, but people watching at home felt like it was in poor taste. No matter what his feelings on the treatment were, Brimble did manage to rake in $12, 250 in prize money, so he probably enjoyed himself despite some embarrassment. Check out the clip down below:

It’s only been a little while since Sajak found himself at odds with the fans over some undercutting of another contestant. He lost his temper during a previous show and had a little bit of a mini-rant about how things were going. The belittling was striking for people at home in that instance as well.

If you think the host has given any thought to who will replace him when he has to hang up the mic, then you’ll be surprised. Sajack previously told TMZ that he didn’t really care who the next person up was. His daughter also spoke with Fox News about stepping in when her father fell ill before.

“It was a difficult time for all of us when my father had his surgery, but I was so happy to help out on the show,” Maggie told the outlet. “Vanna was very generous with her time and gave me a lot of pointers, and the staff and crew couldn’t have been more helpful or supportive. I’m happy that the shows went well, but I’m even happier that my father has returned to work!”

