Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Apologizes For Yelling At Ungrateful Contestant

✖

Pat Sajak had to apologize to a Wheel of Fortune contestant after losing his cool on Wednesday’s episode of the show. Darin McBain is the prize hopeful in question, and he probably wasn’t expecting to get snapped at on live-television. He has some prior history with the show after his mother reigned as a three-day champion back in 1982. Seajack asked McBain about things that began with the word kitchen, and the contestant answered, “Cabinet, towels, oven, sink.” Now, he won the puzzle, but when he asked “Kitchen oven? What was that? Who calls it a kitchen oven?,” everything became a bit tenser. Sajak quickly said, “Don’t! You won! Don’t argue, Darin! … You got the puzzle. Ungrateful players! I’ve had it!” Needless to say, social media got a hold of the clip and it became a topic of conversation.

Seajack admitted that he was teasing and “finally snapped.” But, unfortunately for McBain, that might have stopped his momentum. The contestant ended up coming in second place for the final bonus round puzzle. However, is it really losing if you take home $15,350 and an apology from a beloved game show host.

Recently, the Wheel Host penned a thoughtful tribute to Jeopardy! star Alex Trebek. The two had a long relationship and it's only natural that these two television staples would have a good deal of respect for each other.

“Alex Trebek’s courage, grace, and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day,” The Wheel of Fortune host wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to the prospect of hanging up his mic, Sajak also had some things to say about that near the beginning of this year. He told TMZ that he didn’t care who was at the wheel when he’s gone. His daughter also told Fox News about being called on to help out when her father fell ill.

“It was a difficult time for all of us when my father had his surgery, but I was so happy to help out on the show,” Maggie told the outlet. “Vanna was very generous with her time and gave me a lot of pointers, and the staff and crew couldn’t have been more helpful or supportive. I’m happy that the shows went well, but I’m even happier that my father has returned to work!”

Did you catch that wild Wheel moment yesterday? Let us know down in the comments!