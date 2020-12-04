Wheel Of Fortune Fans Lose It After Pat Sajak Gives Contestant Intense Look After Jokes

Earlier this week on the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak delivered a pun when making small talk with a contestant between rounds. To his surprise, the contestant responded in kind, and without another handy pun to drop, Sajak just gave him a comical look, which fans of the show thought was the funniest thing they had seen in a while. The look generated a wave of Twitter responses most of which were pretty funny and many of which had their own variations on the pun -- which was fencing-based, and thus has plenty of other, similar puns to fall back on.

Sajak is generally quick with a pithy comeback, but you expect that from the host. Audiences -- and apparently even Sajak -- don't expect so much from contestants, so a playful glare is all he could manage following the second bad fencing pun.

You can see some of our favorite reactions below.

