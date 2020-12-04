Wheel Of Fortune Fans Lose It After Pat Sajak Gives Contestant Intense Look After Jokes
Earlier this week on the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak delivered a pun when making small talk with a contestant between rounds. To his surprise, the contestant responded in kind, and without another handy pun to drop, Sajak just gave him a comical look, which fans of the show thought was the funniest thing they had seen in a while. The look generated a wave of Twitter responses most of which were pretty funny and many of which had their own variations on the pun -- which was fencing-based, and thus has plenty of other, similar puns to fall back on.
Sajak is generally quick with a pithy comeback, but you expect that from the host. Audiences -- and apparently even Sajak -- don't expect so much from contestants, so a playful glare is all he could manage following the second bad fencing pun.
You can see some of our favorite reactions below.
Wheel of Fortune airs on weeknights at 7 p.m. Check your local listings for stations.
...Get it? "Parry?"
prevnext
Some witty guys @patsajak and a parry by Greg! #WheelOfFortune #Fencing pic.twitter.com/Eftrez7N7l— Peter Bojarinov (@russian98) December 3, 2020
"Sharp guys"
prevnext
This exchange between Pat Sajak and Greg Wylie, my high school classmate, was pretty funny. Both are sharp guys 😀— Carol Toler (@CarolToler) December 3, 2020
Dead
...our first entry without a pun!
prevnext
The look from @patsajak I’m dead. 💀😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/8o2dE89h0z— Sarah Morgan (@sarah_morgan_b) December 3, 2020
Touché
...And we're back.
prevnext
I got the point lol, touché— Michael Bernardo (@mikept1248) December 3, 2020
Legendary
prevnext
Pat's wit gets more and more legendary as time goes on. The look he gave at the end 🤣— Brendan (@hayategekkou) December 3, 2020
Mad?
prevnext
He definitely got mad as hell after that pun return 😂— 𝗝ᴏɴɴʏ 🦅🎄 (@JonnyOnSocial) December 3, 2020
Never upstage the host
prevnext
This was hilarious...Sajak had the last hook with that look... never try to upstage the host... especially Sajak.. #LookOut.#ReallySharp.#DoubleEdgeFoil— Michael Fahlenkamp (@MichaelFahlenk3) December 3, 2020
Rematch?
prev
Hey, everyone, Greg Wylie here! If you are interested in learning more about historical fencing, check out https://t.co/y9NNMERhvn! BTW, if @patsajak wants to have a Pun-off, I'm up for it! 😀🤺— Greg Wylie (@laertesm) December 3, 2020