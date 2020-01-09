Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Doesn’t Care Who Replaces Him as Host

As Wheel of Fortune continues its tenure as one of the longest running game shows in the history of broadcasting in the United States, and it looks like the popular program could be facing a new era as the legendary host Pat Sajak faces health issues, leaving letter-turner Vanna White to take over his duties. White is being aided by Pat’s daughter Maggie Sajak, who is turning the letters as White hosts the legendary game show. But does that mean that she will take over his duties as the new host of Wheel of Fortune?

Well, according to Pat Sajak himself, he doesn’t really mind either way. He, Maggie, and White were ambushed by TMZ outside of a nightclub in West Hollywood when he was asked who he’d prefer to take over the gameshow when he ends his tenure, and his answer was surprising.

“Once I’m gone, I don’t care who takes the reins,” Sajak said.

White has earned a lot of praise from fans as she’s filled in for Sajak, while Maggie has also helped maintain the family legacy that has been important throughout the decades of the historic run of Wheel of Fortune.

Maggie recently praised White for her guidance as she steps into the historic game show, speaking out about the temporary host during a recent interview with Fox News.

“It was a difficult time for all of us when my father had his surgery, but I was so happy to help out on the show,” Maggie said. “Vanna was very generous with her time and gave me a lot of pointers, and the staff and crew couldn’t have been more helpful or supportive. I’m happy that the shows went well, but I’m even happier that my father has returned to work!”

It remains to be seen just what will happen in the future of the long-running game show, but hopefully Wheel of Fortune fans are treated with a healthy dose of familiar names as well as new faces to help maintain the legacy of the popular series.

New episodes of Wheel of Fortune are airing every weekday; be sure to check your local listings for channels and broadcast times.