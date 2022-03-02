Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Defends Contestants After Viral Puzzle





Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak addressed the viral puzzle that had social media buzzing yesterday. On the game show, none of the contestants were able to solve “Another feather in your cap” and people at home couldn’t believe it. However, Sajak had some kindness for the stars of last night’s big trending Twitter moment. In a long thread on the site, the host asked for compassion and tried to reason his way through why these contestants didn’t guess the popular idiom. Sajak pointed toward the fact some people might misremember the statement as “Another feather in your hat.” (Could be!) But, that isn’t going to save anyone from the roasting on social media. It can be hard to be up in front of the cameras during moments like that. Surely, they knew that being on television is going to bring some attention. Also, there were very few tagging the actual people. More of it was just disbelief. Check out his thoughts down below.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” he began.

“Last night’s “Feather in your cap” puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening.”

“The first attempted solve was “Feather in your hat” which, by the way, is how a lot of people say it. So all three players thought it was a good solve, and were stunned when I said it was wrong,” Sajak continued. “Now imagine you’re on national TV, and you’re suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for ‘hat.’”

“And, of course, when it’s solved, you want to crawl in a hole. I’ve been praised online for “keeping it together” and not making fun of the players. Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people,” the host continued. “But mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch.”

“Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio,” Sajak added. “I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off. So, yeah, it was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it’s okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart. After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter.”

